Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,675,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,501,000 after buying an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.00. 14,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,736. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

