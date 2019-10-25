Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,302 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its position in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. 22,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

