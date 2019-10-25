Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,445,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

