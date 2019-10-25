Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,972,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,788,000 after buying an additional 702,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,190,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,681,000 after buying an additional 557,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. 306,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

