Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

