StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Down 11%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, 614,685 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,132% from the average session volume of 49,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 3,024.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

