Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,165,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 329,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 10,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

