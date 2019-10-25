Strs Ohio Purchases 11,904 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $4,537,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

COR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. 9,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

