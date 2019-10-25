Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,414,000 after acquiring an additional 471,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after buying an additional 280,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,229,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after buying an additional 2,159,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty stock remained flat at $$21.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,641. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

