Strs Ohio Sells 7,401 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,176 shares of company stock worth $8,276,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. 2,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

