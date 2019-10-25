Strs Ohio Sells 97,429 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,477 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 97,429 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,924,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $199,293,000 after purchasing an additional 205,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

LUV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 109,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

