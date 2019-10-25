Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.82.

Shares of DG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,550. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

