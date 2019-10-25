SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.91

Shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.09. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 16,184 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

