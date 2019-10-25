SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Buys $18,338.00 in Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $18,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650.00.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 337,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,086. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SunOpta by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 37.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunOpta by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

