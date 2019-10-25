Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,312,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,035% from the previous session’s volume of 108,327 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

