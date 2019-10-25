Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of STRO opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

