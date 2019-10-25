Swipe Price Tops $1.91 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00019337 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $116.53 million and $2.44 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.01478921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00089642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.