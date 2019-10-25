Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRCI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synergy Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SRCI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,085. Synergy Resources has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

