Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.22

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 321943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $260.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

