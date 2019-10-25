Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.75

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.75 and traded as high as $115.10. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 746,759 shares changing hands.

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.63 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £3,120,000 ($4,076,832.61).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

