Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.22.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$86.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 180,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,397.92.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

