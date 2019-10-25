TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 188,273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 33,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

