Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDY traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $330.41. 5,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.52. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $189.35 and a 52-week high of $336.52. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.24, for a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $3,818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,575.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $7,495,780 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

