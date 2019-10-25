Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TER. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,383. Teradyne has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $8,165,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

