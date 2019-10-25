Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $80.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,339. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.