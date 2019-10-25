Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has a dismal earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter 2019 results reflected high revenues and elevated costs. Growth in revenues, supported by rise in net interest income, is a tailwind. Also, rising loans and deposits balance, backed by a gain in market share, suggests a strong capital position which would help the company undertake opportunistic expansions over the long haul. Yet, Texas Capital’s persistently rising costs, due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede its bottom-line growth. Also, deterioration of credit quality, lack of geographical diversification and significant exposure to commercial and real estate loans remain headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 20,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

