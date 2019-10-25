Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.07-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.91-1.09 EPS.

TXN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. 72,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.97.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 954,795 shares of company stock valued at $121,661,527. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

