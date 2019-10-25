Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

TXRH traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. 38,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 66.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 756,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

