The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Given a $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of RUBI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $453.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,985 shares of company stock worth $674,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

