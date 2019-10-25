The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUBI. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of RUBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.72. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,985 shares of company stock valued at $674,475 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.