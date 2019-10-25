TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 405,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 150,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 122,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

