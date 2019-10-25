TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of TOM TAILOR Holding AG (ETR:TTI) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.60 ($1.86) and last traded at €1.62 ($1.89), 12,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 252,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.69 ($1.96).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

About TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI)

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TOM TAILOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOM TAILOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.