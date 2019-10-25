Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.10, 470 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

