Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target upped by Dougherty & Co from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. ValuEngine cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 248,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 69.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.