TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 17.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 4,683,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,662,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

