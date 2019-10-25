Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,829. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.04. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 64,150 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $798,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,260. 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

