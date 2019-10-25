TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.