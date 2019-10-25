Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Trifast from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.41. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.61.

In other Trifast news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51), for a total value of £192,000 ($250,882.01).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

