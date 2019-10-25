TrueChain Market Cap Tops $19.02 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037811 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.47 or 0.05546716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001022 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043574 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.