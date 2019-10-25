TrueFlip (TFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,804.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.23 million and $25,804.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00089383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.