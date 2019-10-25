Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

