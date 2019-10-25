Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 33,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 160,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

