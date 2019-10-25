Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,014 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. 113,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

