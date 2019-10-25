Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,051 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

TD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 56,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,540. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

