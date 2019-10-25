TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TUIFF opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. TUI has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

