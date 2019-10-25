Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $92,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $250,183 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 366.7% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 41.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

