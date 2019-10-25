Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Critical Comparison

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 10.52% 5.06% 3.03% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 1 6 4 0 2.27 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.74 billion 1.75 $472.00 million $2.96 8.01 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.14 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Twin River Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.