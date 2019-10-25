Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Twitter to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.02.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,229. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

