Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 15,284,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,706. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 24.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 33.7% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 425,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

