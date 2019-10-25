U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 516,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

